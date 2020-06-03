Read online now
Length 28.45m
Year 2001

Nuberu Nau

2001

|

Sail Yacht

Nuberu Nau is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Nuberu Nau measures 28.45 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.15 feet and a beam of 6.72 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Nuberu Nau has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Frank Darnet.

Nuberu Nau also features naval architecture by Philippe Cabon.

Performance and Capabilities

Nuberu Nau has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Nuberu Nau accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nuberu Nau flies the flag of Guernsey.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

6.72m

crew:

4

draft:

5.15m
