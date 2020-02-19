Nufer is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2003.

Nufer is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2003.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti's growth and Clients' unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Nufer measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 410 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Nufer has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Nufer also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Nufer has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nufer has a fuel capacity of 43,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,350 litres.

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nufer accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nufer has a hull NB of FB204.

Nufer is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of Spain.