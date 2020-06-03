Nymphaea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Nymphaea measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.04 feet and a beam of 6.28 feet.

Nymphaea has an aluminium hull.

Nymphaea also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Nymphaea has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Nymphaea accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nymphaea flies the flag of Malaysia.