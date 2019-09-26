O is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

O measures 33.60 metres in length and has a beam of 7.70 feet.

O has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Marty Lowe.

O also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

O has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

O is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

O measures 33.60 metres in length and has a beam of 7.70 feet.

O has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Marty Lowe.

O also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

O has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

O has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,600 litres.

Accommodation

O accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

O has a hull NB of SD112/39.