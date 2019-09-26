We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
O is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
O measures 33.60 metres in length and has a beam of 7.70 feet.
O has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Her interior design is by Marty Lowe.
O also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Performance and Capabilities
O has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
O has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,600 litres.
Accommodation
O accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
O has a hull NB of SD112/39.