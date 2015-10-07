O
2007|
Motor Yacht
O is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .
Design
O measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.
O has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.
O also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
O has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
O is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .
Design
O measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.
O has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.
O also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
O has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
O has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
O has a hull NB of 108/24.