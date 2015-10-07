O is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .

O is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .

Design

O measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.

O has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

O also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

O has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

O has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

O has a hull NB of 108/24.