O Noso Uno is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Van der Valk.

Design

O Noso Uno measures 26.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 179 tonnes.

O Noso Uno has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Accommodation

O Noso Uno accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

O Noso Uno flies the flag of Spain.