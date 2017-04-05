OA 120.2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Christensen, in the United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

OA 120.2 measures 36.80 metres in length.

OA 120.2 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

OA 120.2 also features naval architecture by Ed Monk Yacht Design .

Accommodation

OA 120.2 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

OA 120.2 has a hull NB of 120/02.