Oasis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Westport, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2015.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Oasis measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Oasis has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Oasis accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Oasis flies the flag of the USA.