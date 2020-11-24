Oasis is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Oasis measures 26.82 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Oasis has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Oasis also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Oasis has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Oasis has a fuel capacity of 23,659 litres, and a water capacity of 3,975 litres.

She also has a range of 1,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Oasis accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.