Luxury motor yacht Axioma built in 2006 by Italian shipyard International Shipyards Ancona (ISA) features a gracefully elegant design for a superyacht of her size. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure she features exterior design by Walter Franchini while her interior is the work of Luca Dini. This light displacement yacht measures 47.5 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Motor yacht Axioma is the sixth 47 metre build from ISA and took some 20 months to complete. A tribute to her construction heritage, Axioma features distinctly Italian artistic styling both inside and out.

Perhaps her most noteworthy feature is her watersports facility which, far from being simply a garage or lazarette from which crew retrieve equipment, is an entire air-conditioned room situated at water level from which guests can personally choose their desired toy and launch it directly from the immense teak platforms that extend out from both sides of the hull.

A formal dining area seating up to 12 guests can be found on the main deck alongside the master suite, master salon, main salon and an aft deck lounge area. The upper deck, or sky deck, is home to a VIP stateroom, salon and aft lounge area. Crowning luxury motor yacht Axioma is her sundeck boasting an al-fresco dining area with a full sized table for 12 guests, bar and an indulgent range of sun beds surrounding a large Jacuzzi. This deck also features a treadmill for an extremely scenic exercise option.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent master suite; VIP staterooms; two double cabins; and two twin cabins. Located on the main deck, the master suite is complete with private study and sitting room, five closets and en suite featuring his and her’s bathrooms. The VIP stateroom can be found on the top deck with en suite bathroom, while the remaining guest suites are located on the lower deck, all with en suite facilities.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Axioma is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations with a particular focus on family. With the ability to hold up to 60 guests when at the quay, she is also an ideal charter yacht for events and parties. The yacht cruises comfortably at 13 to 14 knots while her crew of nine, under the direction of two rotating French captains, ensure the needs of every guest are met. She is powered by twin 1740 kW MTU engines which allow her to reach top speeds of 17 knots.

Boasting a full range of exciting entertainment options, the motor yacht features vessel-wide Wi-Fi internet among her extensive list of amenities.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include a tender, waverunner, Jet Ski, waterskis, windsurfers, a wakeboard, tows, banana and donuts.

Based in Antigua, the motor yacht cruises the West Mediterranean during the summer charter season and the Caribbean during winter.

The luxury vessel carries Lloyds and RINA classification, is MCA compliant and flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.