Motor yacht Oasis is a fantastic cruising vessel that is resplendent in its innovative design features and sumptuous detailing. Offering sweeping views from any of its three spacious decks, Oasis is a luxury yacht that is as comfortable as it is elegant. Completed in 2006 by German shipyard Lürssen, this 59 metre beauty offers an array of capacious living spaces and spectacular amenities that are sure to win the heart of anyone lucky enough to charter her.

Super yacht Oasis provides dazzling accommodation for twelve guests in a full width master suite and five generous staterooms and guest cabins. Designed by Glade Johnson, the lovely interior decorating of Oasis, along with her panoramic views, evoke a tranquil and elegant ambience. The master suite lies on the main deck forward and holds a king-size bed, en-suite his and hers marble bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, walk-in closets, annexed lounge with fifty inch plasma TV and private office with forty two inch plasma TV. The largest of the five staterooms, located on the upper deck port, can be used as a VIP suite and holds a queen-size bed, en-suite marble bathroom with walk-in shower, walk-in closet and forty two inch plasma TV. The two guest staterooms located on the lower deck both port and starboard hold king-size beds, en-suite bathrooms with walk-in showers and a forty two inch plasma TV. The guest cabin on the lower deck port holds two twin single beds and an en-suite marble bathroom with tub and shower and forty two inch plasma TV. All suites, staterooms and guest cabins have AMX control for all room functions including movies and music on demand, DSTV and guest features.

WiFi is available throughout the vessel along with ‘Oasis Today’ which gives access to the superyacht’s ‘track & position’ as well as activities, weather and daily menus. Onboard Sat C NewspaperDirect prints any available daily newspapers on demand, while Oasis’ Zero Speed Stabilizers keep the ship stable while anchored.

Oasis’ notable features are extensive beginning with the sun deck, a large area forward that is partially covered overhead and includes a Jacuzzi, open feature shower, bar and barbecue. A full fair weather enclosure on the centreline holds a 5.1 sound professionally equipped gym which transforms into a nightclub with a drop down plasma TV, mood lighting and powder room. The aft sun deck features open or covered dining with expansive space for sunbathing while the upper deck aft holds a covered table seating twelve with perimeter seating, cocktail tables and bar facilities. The upper deck Skylounge boasts two large seating areas, and entertainment centre with 5.1 sound, sixty inch plasma TV, bar with seating and a forward powder room. The main deck aft holds a covered table seating eight as well as access to the swim platform and passarelle. The main deck salon holds a large sofa, games table, entertainment centre with 5.1 sound and sixty inch plasma TV which leads to a formal dining room with seating for twelve and a forward powder room.

Oasis’ arsenal of tender and toys include two ocean kayaks, kneeboard, wakeboard, water skis, towable, diving equipment, two segways and two bicycles as well as two seven metre Vikal custom tenders, two Honda Aquatrax two man watercrafts and a Laser sailing dinghy.

Oasis is available for charter in the Mediterranean.