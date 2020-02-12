Oasis 40M is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Benetti in Livorno, Italy.

Design

Oasis 40M measures 40.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.14 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 385 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by RWD.

Her interior design is by Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture.

Oasis 40M also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Oasis 40M has a top speed of 16.00 knots.

Oasis 40M has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Oasis 40M accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Oasis 40M has a hull NB of BO101.

Oasis 40M flies the flag of Italy.