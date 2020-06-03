Obrigado is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by MCP Yachts in Santos, Brazil.

Design

Obrigado measures 29.87 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.74 feet and a beam of 6.61 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Obrigado has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Manoel Chaves.

Her interior design is by MCP Yachts.

Obrigado also features naval architecture by MCP Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Obrigado has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Obrigado has a fuel capacity of 22 litres, and a water capacity of 6 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Obrigado accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Obrigado has a hull NB of 98/2.

Obrigado is a Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.