Obsesion

Motor Yacht

Obsesion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Obsesion measures 36.7 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 7.2 feet.

Obsesion has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Obsesion has a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Obsesion accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Obsesion flies the flag of Greece.

Build Team

