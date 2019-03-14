Length 36.7m
Year 1990
Obsesion
1990
Motor Yacht
Obsesion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Baglietto .
Design
Obsesion measures 36.7 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 7.2 feet.
Obsesion has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Obsesion has a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Obsesion accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Obsesion flies the flag of Greece.