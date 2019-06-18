Obsession
2000|
Motor Yacht
Obsession is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2004.
Design
Obsession measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.
Obsession has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Obsession also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Obsession has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Obsession is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2004.
Design
Obsession measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.
Obsession has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Obsession also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Obsession has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Obsession has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Obsession accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Obsession flies the flag of Greek.