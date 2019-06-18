Obsession is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Obsession measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.

Obsession has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Obsession also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Obsession has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Obsession is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Obsession measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.

Obsession has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Obsession also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Obsession has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Obsession has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Obsession accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Obsession flies the flag of Greek.