Obsessions is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Obsessions measures 38.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.98 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 232 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Obsessions has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Kitty Van Der Kamp.

Obsessions also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Obsessions has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Obsessions is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Obsessions measures 38.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.98 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 232 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Obsessions has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Kitty Van Der Kamp.

Obsessions also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Obsessions has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Obsessions has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Obsessions accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Obsessions has a hull NB of 10137.

Obsessions is an ABS, Malta Cross A1, Yacht Services, AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.