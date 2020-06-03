Obsessions II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by CIM.

Obsessions II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by CIM.

Design

Obsessions II measures 34.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 195 tonnes.

Obsessions II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Berret Racoupeau Yacht Design.

Obsessions II also features naval architecture by Berret Racoupeau Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Obsessions II has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Obsessions II has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Obsessions II accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Obsessions II is MCA compliant