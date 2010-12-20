Obsidian is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Obsidian measures 29.87 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 7.11 feet.

Obsidian has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Obsidian also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini.

Performance and Capabilities

Obsidian has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Obsidian has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Obsidian accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.