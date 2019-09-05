Ocean 1 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Oceandro.

Design

Ocean 1 measures 58.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 9.70 metres.

Ocean 1 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean 1 has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ocean 1 accommodates up to 14 guests in 13 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.