Ocean Breeze is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Helsingor Vaerft in Helsingor, Denmark.

Design

Ocean Breeze measures 82.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 13.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,282 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ocean Breeze has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Helsingor Vaerft.

Ocean Breeze also features naval architecture by Helsingor Vaerft.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Breeze has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ocean Breeze has a fuel capacity of 213,900 litres.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ocean Breeze accommodates up to 28 guests in 14 cabins. She also houses room for up to 35 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ocean Breeze is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.