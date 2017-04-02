Ocean Club is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Ocean Club measures 49 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.21 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 495 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ocean Club has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Patrick Knowles.

Ocean Club also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Club has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Ocean Club is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Ocean Club measures 49 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.21 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 495 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ocean Club has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Patrick Knowles.

Ocean Club also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Club has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ocean Club has a fuel capacity of 60,939 litres, and a water capacity of 9,841 litres.

Accommodation

Ocean Club accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ocean Club is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T049.

Ocean Club is an ABS class yacht.