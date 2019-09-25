Ocean Club is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Bilgin Yachts.

Ocean Club is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Bilgin Yachts.

Design

Ocean Club measures 40.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet.

Ocean Club has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Ocean Club also features naval architecture by Berkay Yilmaz.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Club has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ocean Club has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

Accommodation

Ocean Club accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ocean Club is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Madeira.