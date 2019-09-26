Ocean Dreamwalker III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Ocean Dreamwalker III measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 feet and a beam of 9.60 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Ocean Dreamwalker III also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Dreamwalker III has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Ocean Dreamwalker III has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ocean Dreamwalker III accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ocean Dreamwalker III has a hull NB of 134.