Ocean Dreamwalker III
2018|
Motor Yacht
Ocean Dreamwalker III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Ocean Dreamwalker III measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 feet and a beam of 9.60 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Ocean Dreamwalker III also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Performance and Capabilities
Ocean Dreamwalker III has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Ocean Dreamwalker III has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres.
Accommodation
Ocean Dreamwalker III accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ocean Dreamwalker III has a hull NB of 134.