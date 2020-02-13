Ocean Drive is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Ocean Drive measures 28.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.04 feet.

Ocean Drive has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Drive has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Ocean Drive has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,300 litres.

Accommodation

Ocean Drive accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ocean Drive is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.