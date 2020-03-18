Read online now
Length 37.8m
Year 1988

Ocean Drive

1988

|

Motor Yacht

Ocean Drive is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Ocean Drive measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.86 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 211 tonnes.

Ocean Drive has an aluminium hull.

Her interior design is by Broward Marine.

Ocean Drive also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Drive has a top speed of 14.00 knots.

Ocean Drive has a fuel capacity of 32,551 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

Accommodation

Ocean Drive accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ocean Drive has a hull NB of 505.

