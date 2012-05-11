Motor yacht Ocean Emerald, built in 2009 by Italian shipyard Rodriquez Yachts, is a modern superyacht whose unique contemporary design makes her truly distinctive. With an aluminium hull and superstructure, the eye-catching 41 metre vessel features design by Norman Foster and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

The first launch from the fractional ownership company YachtPlus, motor yacht Ocean Emerald is also the first in a series of identical superyachts to be built by the company over the next two years. The remaining three are currently under construction and will follow a similar naming pattern, with the next two sister ships to be called Ocean Pearl and Ocean Sapphire.

YachtPlus 40 Signature Series

The superyacht is part of the YachtPlus 40 Signature Series, whose unique design came after 15 months of planning by the architects at Foster and Partners. The superyacht was designed to make the most of both space and light while offering a flexible way of life with a focus on family life. The concept resulted in a layout that offers her passengers up to 30 percent more exterior and interior space than any other yacht in her class.

With indulgence spread over four decks, everything from cutlery to crew uniforms has been planned to the last detail on this vessel. Mirroring her external characteristics, her interior features contemporary style and attractive technological advancements with most rooms sporting floor-to-ceiling windows.

Deck Arrangement

Each of the motor yacht’s four decks is connected by a spiral transparent glass staircase that allows each space to be filled with natural light.

Sun Deck

Crowning Ocean Emerald is a generous sun deck with ample space for sunbeds, a bar and storable gym equipment, all of which is shaded by a retractable hardtop bimini.

Upper Deck

The upper deck saloon exhibits the feel of an authentic beach hut with its coconut husk fibre flooring and forward-looking views. Adjacent can be found a cappuccino bar and games station. From here, guests can head outdoors for al-fresco dining.

Main Deck

The saloon on the main deck includes loose-standing furniture to allow for complete flexibility and a home cinema whose massive screen is cleverly hidden in the ceiling.

Lower Deck

Aside from hosting the guest accommodations, the lower deck hides a tender garage that easily stores two Jet Skis, a rescue boat and tender.

Accommodations

Amongst her five cabins are an indulgent owner’s suite; two VIP suites; and two guest cabins. Located on the main deck, the owner’s suite boasts his and hers private balconies and glazed full-length windows either side that make the most of stunning sea views. The lower deck houses the aft VIP suites and forward guest cabins.

Lighting

A particular highlight of Ocean Emerald’s contemporary design is her state-of-the-art lighting system which includes scene-setting ceilings. These fixtures allow the mood of each room to switch between bright beach house and sultry lounge depending on the passengers’ desires.

