Ocean Glory
1935|
Motor Yacht
Ocean Glory is a custom motor yacht launched in 1935 by Yarrow & Co in Glasgow, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Ocean Glory measures 26.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 5.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 86 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Ocean Glory has a steel hull with a steel / teak superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Ocean Glory has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.
Ocean Glory has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.
She also has a range of 1 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ocean Glory accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ocean Glory is MCA compliant. She has a white hull.
Ocean Glory is a Small Commercial Yacht + RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the United Kingdom.