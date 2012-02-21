Ocean Glory is a custom motor yacht launched in 1935 by Yarrow & Co in Glasgow, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Ocean Glory measures 26.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 5.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 86 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ocean Glory has a steel hull with a steel / teak superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Glory has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Ocean Glory has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ocean Glory accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ocean Glory is MCA compliant. She has a white hull.

Ocean Glory is a Small Commercial Yacht + RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the United Kingdom.