Length 24.7m
Year 1988

Ocean Leopard

1988

Sail Yacht

Ocean Leopard is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1988 by Southern Ocean Marine and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Ocean Leopard measures 24.7 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Ocean Leopard has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Doug Peterson .

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Leopard has a fuel capacity of 3,600 litres, and a water capacity of 2,600 litres.

Accommodation

Ocean Leopard accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

6.2m

crew:

4

draft:

3.5m
