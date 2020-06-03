Ocean Leopard is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1988 by Southern Ocean Marine and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Ocean Leopard measures 24.7 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Ocean Leopard has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Doug Peterson .

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Leopard has a fuel capacity of 3,600 litres, and a water capacity of 2,600 litres.

Accommodation

Ocean Leopard accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.