Ocean Leopard is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1988 by Southern Ocean Marine and most recently refitted in 2005.
Design
Ocean Leopard measures 24.7 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a deck material of grp.
Ocean Leopard has a GRP hull.
Her interior design is by Doug Peterson .
Performance and Capabilities
Ocean Leopard has a fuel capacity of 3,600 litres, and a water capacity of 2,600 litres.
Accommodation
Ocean Leopard accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.