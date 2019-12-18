Ocean Mercury is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Ocean Mercury is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Ocean Mercury measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 9.10 metres.

Ocean Mercury has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Ocean Mercury also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Mercury has a top speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ocean Mercury has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ocean Mercury accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ocean Mercury is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 675.

Ocean Mercury is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.