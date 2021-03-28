Ocean Odyssey is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Amer Per Mare.

Design

Ocean Odyssey measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Model

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Ocean Odyssey is a semi-custom Amer 86 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Odyssey has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Ocean Odyssey has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Ocean Odyssey accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.