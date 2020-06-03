Ocean of Love is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by KaiserWerft .

Design

Ocean of Love measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 155 tonnes.

Ocean of Love has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by KaiserWerft.

Her interior design is by Egg and Dart.

Ocean of Love also features naval architecture by KaiserWerft .

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean of Love has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Ocean of Love is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by KaiserWerft .

Design

Ocean of Love measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 155 tonnes.

Ocean of Love has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by KaiserWerft.

Her interior design is by Egg and Dart.

Ocean of Love also features naval architecture by KaiserWerft .

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean of Love has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ocean of Love has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ocean of Love accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ocean of Love has a hull NB of BN 102.