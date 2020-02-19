Ocean Paradise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Ocean Paradise measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 9.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 710 tonnes.

Ocean Paradise has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Mauro Izzo.

Ocean Paradise also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Paradise has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Ocean Paradise has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ocean Paradise has a fuel capacity of 73,600 litres, and a water capacity of 15,400 litres.

Accommodation

Ocean Paradise accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ocean Paradise is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 263.

Ocean Paradise is an ABS A1 Commercial Yachting Service, E AMS MCA LY 2 class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.