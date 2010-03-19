Ocean Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Christensen and most recently refitted in 2008.

Ocean Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Christensen and most recently refitted in 2008.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Ocean Pearl measures 35.05 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.47 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 191 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ocean Pearl has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Her interior design is by Mary Roberts.

Ocean Pearl also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Pearl has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ocean Pearl has a fuel capacity of 35,957 litres, and a water capacity of 5,800 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ocean Pearl accommodates up to 11 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ocean Pearl has a hull NB of 006.

Ocean Pearl flies the flag of the USA.