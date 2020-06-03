Ocean Romance is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by Bertram and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Ocean Romance measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 5.79 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 108 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Ocean Romance has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bertram.

Ocean Romance also features naval architecture by Bertram.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Romance has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Ocean Romance has a fuel capacity of 8,137 litres, and a water capacity of 1,703 litres.

Accommodation

Ocean Romance accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ocean Romance has a hull NB of 114.