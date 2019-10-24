Ocean Sapphire
2010|
Motor Yacht
Ocean Sapphire is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Rodriquez Yachts.
Rodriquez is the superyacht design and production unit of Italian company Rodriquez Cantieri Navali, offering clients a choice of luxury yachts from semi-custom to complete new builds of a client’s own design.
Design
Ocean Sapphire measures 41 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 346 tonnes.
Ocean Sapphire has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Foster & Partners.
Ocean Sapphire also features naval architecture by Rodriquez Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Ocean Sapphire has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Ocean Sapphire is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Rodriquez Yachts.
Rodriquez is the superyacht design and production unit of Italian company Rodriquez Cantieri Navali, offering clients a choice of luxury yachts from semi-custom to complete new builds of a client’s own design.
Design
Ocean Sapphire measures 41 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 346 tonnes.
Ocean Sapphire has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Foster & Partners.
Ocean Sapphire also features naval architecture by Rodriquez Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Ocean Sapphire has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Ocean Sapphire has a fuel capacity of 26,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ocean Sapphire accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Ocean Sapphire is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 336.
Ocean Sapphire flies the flag of Isle of Man.