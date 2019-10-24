Ocean Sapphire is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Rodriquez Yachts.

Ocean Sapphire is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Rodriquez Yachts.

Rodriquez is the superyacht design and production unit of Italian company Rodriquez Cantieri Navali, offering clients a choice of luxury yachts from semi-custom to complete new builds of a client’s own design.

Design

Ocean Sapphire measures 41 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 346 tonnes.

Ocean Sapphire has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Foster & Partners.

Ocean Sapphire also features naval architecture by Rodriquez Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Sapphire has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ocean Sapphire has a fuel capacity of 26,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ocean Sapphire accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ocean Sapphire is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 336.

Ocean Sapphire flies the flag of Isle of Man.