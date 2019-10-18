Ocean Seven is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Oceanfast and most recently refitted in 2008.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Ocean Seven measures 53.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.34 metres and a beam of 10.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 637 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ocean Seven has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Ocean Seven also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Seven has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Ocean Seven has a fuel capacity of 100,450 litres, and a water capacity of 14,850 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ocean Seven accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ocean Seven is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 51.

Ocean Seven is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.