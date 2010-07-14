Ocean Star is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Ocean Star measures 30.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 158 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ocean Star has a steel hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Custom.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean Star has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Ocean Star has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,100 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ocean Star accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.