Length 30.78m
Year 2008
Ocean Star
2008|
Sail Yacht
Ocean Star is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Jongert Yachts.
Design
Ocean Star measures 30.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 158 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Ocean Star has a steel hull.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Custom.
Performance and Capabilities
Ocean Star has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Ocean Star has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,100 litres.
She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ocean Star accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.