Delivered in 2014, Ocean Victory, 140 metres long, is the largest yacht ever built in Italy and one of the largest in the world.

She was developed on a unique concept by Espen Oeino and interior designer Alberto Pinto. She has a certified helideck with lifting platform and internal heli hangar, floodable tender dock, ten large shell doors, one underwater observation room, six pools and spa area over 300m2.

Ocean Victory testifies to Italy’s highest expression of technology and fascination worldwide. She is positioned on the top market segment in terms of quality and performance and is characterised by complexity, high-technology content, innovation and extreme care to details in the interior and exterior design.

The ship was built to meet PYC (Passenger Yacht Code) under the supervision of the Lloyd’s Register of Shipping.

She has a total of 14 guest and 28 crew cabins, 7 decks and a gross tonnage of 8,505 GT.

Ocean Victory is the finest expression of quality, technical ability and industry standards, with a perfect functional and design integration of elements. The pinnacle of Fincantieri’s Technology of Beauty.