Ocean View is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Ocean View measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.

Ocean View has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean View has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Ocean View has a fuel capacity of 8,138 litres, and a water capacity of 1,230 litres.

Accommodation

Ocean View accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.