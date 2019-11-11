Oceana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Ocean Alexander.

Design

Oceana measures 24.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.12 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Performance and Capabilities

Oceana has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Oceana has a water capacity of 1,591 litres.

Accommodation

Oceana accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.