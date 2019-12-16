Oceana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Oceanfast in Fremantle, Australia and most recently refitted in 2016.

Oceana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Oceanfast in Fremantle, Australia and most recently refitted in 2016.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Oceana measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.45 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 578 tonnes.

Oceana has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Oceana also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Oceana has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Oceana has a fuel capacity of 83,000 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Oceana accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Oceana has a hull NB of 94.

Oceana is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.