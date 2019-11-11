Oceana is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Ocean Alexander.

Oceana is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Ocean Alexander.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

Oceana measures 27.51 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.

Her interior design is by Destry Darr Designs.

Destry Darr Designs is an established interior design firm specializing in comprehensive yacht interior design. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Destry Darr Designs work locally, nationally and internationally to develop custom high-end interiors for a variety of clients on their privately owned yachts and with prestigious, world-known yacht builders.

Model

Oceana is a semi-custom Ocean Alexander 88 model.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Oceana has a fuel capacity of 11,356 litres, and a water capacity of 2,461 litres.

Accommodation

Oceana accommodates up to 1 guests .