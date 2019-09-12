Oceane II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2015.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Oceane II measures 28.60 metres in length.

Performance and Capabilities

Oceane II has a top speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Oceane II accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.