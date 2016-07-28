O'Ceanos is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2014.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

O'Ceanos measures 49.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.90 metres.

O'Ceanos has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.

O'Ceanos also features naval architecture by Studio Vafiadis and Sydac.

Performance and Capabilities

O'Ceanos has a top speed of 18.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

O'Ceanos is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2014.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

O'Ceanos measures 49.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.90 metres.

O'Ceanos has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.

O'Ceanos also features naval architecture by Studio Vafiadis and Sydac.

Performance and Capabilities

O'Ceanos has a top speed of 18.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

O'Ceanos has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 28,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

O'Ceanos accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

O'Ceanos is an ABS Maltese Cross A1 Yachting Service AMS, RINA Maltese Cross x 100-A-1.1 “Y” class yacht.