Oceans 5 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Dalla Pietta and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Oceans 5 measures 26.30 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.

Oceans 5 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Oceans 5 has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Oceans 5 accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Oceans 5 flies the flag of British.