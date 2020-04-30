Oceans Four is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Oceans Four measures 42.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.55 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Oceans Four also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Oceans Four has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Oceans Four accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.