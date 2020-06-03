Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 31.7m
Year 1998

Oceans Seven²

1998

|

Sail Yacht

Oceans Seven² is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Tréhard Marine and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Oceans Seven² measures 31.70 feet in length and has a beam of 7.40 feet.

Her exterior design is by Groupe Fauroux.

Oceans Seven² also features naval architecture by Groupe Fauroux.

Performance and Capabilities

Oceans Seven² has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Oceans Seven² accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Oceans Seven² flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.4m

crew:

4

draft:

-
Other Tréhard Marine yachts
Featured Events