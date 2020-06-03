Oceans Seven² is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Tréhard Marine and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Oceans Seven² measures 31.70 feet in length and has a beam of 7.40 feet.

Her exterior design is by Groupe Fauroux.

Oceans Seven² also features naval architecture by Groupe Fauroux.

Performance and Capabilities

Oceans Seven² has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Oceans Seven² accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Oceans Seven² flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.