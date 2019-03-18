Length 31.8m
Year 1998
Ocean's Seven 2
Sail Yacht
Ocean's Seven 2 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Trehard.
Design
Ocean's Seven 2 measures 31.80 metres in length and has a beam of 7.44 feet.
Her interior design is by Faurox.
Ocean's Seven 2 also features naval architecture by Faurox.
Performance and Capabilities
Ocean's Seven 2 has a top speed of 12.00 knots.
Ocean's Seven 2 has a fuel capacity of 3,900 litres, and a water capacity of 3,900 litres.
Accommodation
Ocean's Seven 2 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Ocean's Seven 2 is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.