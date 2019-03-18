Ocean's Seven 2 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Trehard.

Design

Ocean's Seven 2 measures 31.80 metres in length and has a beam of 7.44 feet.

Her interior design is by Faurox.

Ocean's Seven 2 also features naval architecture by Faurox.

Performance and Capabilities

Ocean's Seven 2 has a top speed of 12.00 knots.

Ocean's Seven 2 has a fuel capacity of 3,900 litres, and a water capacity of 3,900 litres.

Accommodation

Ocean's Seven 2 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ocean's Seven 2 is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.