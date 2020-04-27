Octopus is a 126.20m (414.04ft) motor yacht, custom built in 2003 and last refitted in 2008.

One of the largest and most spectacular examples of a full-fledged yachting and exploration vessel, 126-meter Octopus is equipped with highly sophisticated technology.

Espen Øino International designed the striking exterior with a blue and white hull and superstructure, featuring two helipads and a hangar aft.

The superyacht is capable of exploration and scientific research voyages requiring months at sea. One of her key features is an integrated dock for both the principal 20-meter guest tender and two submarines for exploring marine life, one of which is remotely controlled for reaching greater depths.

Octopus also houses a professional music studio and a grandiose cinema, created by interior designer Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

With a permanent berth in the International Yacht Club Marina in Antibes, this giant is owned by Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen. With a full-time crew of 60 including former Navy Seals, maintenance and salaries on the ship cost a rumoured $200 million. Octopus is well-known for hosting famous faces onboard its well-equipped decks, serviced only by world leaders in their fields.