Octopussy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2015.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Octopussy measures 43.59 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.96 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Octopussy has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Octopussy also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Octopussy has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

Octopussy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2015.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Octopussy measures 43.59 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.96 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Octopussy has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Octopussy also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Octopussy has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Octopussy has a fuel capacity of 40,900 litres, and a water capacity of 6,400 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Octopussy accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Octopussy has a hull NB of 7038.

Octopussy flies the flag of Jamaica.